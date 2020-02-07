madrid
El viceconsejero de Seguridad del Gobierno vasco, Josu Zubiaga, ha confirmado este viernes que la búsqueda de los dos desaparecidos tras el desprendimiento de tierra en Zaldibar ha sido suspendido por la presencia de una gran cantidad de amianto en los restos.
En una entrevista en Cadena SER Euskadi, Zubiaga ha asegurado que primero deben "evaluar cuáles son los riesgos y qué medidas tomar y si es posible evaluar si se puede continuar con las labores" de búsqueda.
"Ha habido que suspender las tareas de rescate porque técnicos de Osalan han detectado una gran cantidad de amianto en el desprendimiento que proviene del depósito de la actividad del vertedero que cuenta con licencia como vertedero legal de depósito de amianto", ha explicado el viceconsejero.
En este contexto, Zubiaga ha explicado que los operarios trabajaron este jueves "deben pasar una revisión médica y evaluación para comprobar que no han sufrido contaminación de amianto durante el tiempo que han estado en contacto con el material".
