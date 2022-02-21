Estás leyendo: Casado no dimite y convoca la Junta Directiva Nacional, donde se podría decidir ir a un congreso extraordinario y otras cuatro noticias que deberías leer este martes, 22 de febrero de 2022

Público
Público

Noticias de hoy Casado no dimite y convoca la Junta Directiva Nacional, donde se podría decidir ir a un congreso extraordinario y otras cuatro noticias que deberías leer este martes, 22 de febrero de 2022

Te ofrecemos cinco informaciones para que empieces el día bien informado.

Público
El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, a su salida de una entrevista radiofónica, a 18 de febrero de 2022, en Madrid.
El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, a su salida de una entrevista radiofónica, a 18 de febrero de 2022, en Madrid. Eduardo Parra / Europa Press

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público