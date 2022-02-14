Estás leyendo: El cerebro hace que veamos con un retraso de varios segundos y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, martes 15 de febrero de 2022

Público
Público

Noticias de hoy El cerebro hace que veamos con un retraso de varios segundos y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, martes 15 de febrero de 2022

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces bien informado este martes, 15 de diciembre de 2022.

Público
13/02/2022 Jornada electoral
Ilustración de cómo el cerebro actúa sobre el tiempo en la visión. CCO Public Domain

Madrid

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

  • El foco sobre Castilla y León desnuda a Mañueco como ultra del PP y le fuerza a escenificar moderación

    María José Pintor / Video: Sergio Arestizabal
    El presidente en funciones de Castilla y León será el primero en incluir en su Gobierno autonómico a Vox. La ultraderecha ya ha exigido una vicepresidencia y Mañueco tendrá, por primera vez en sus 30 años de vida política, que moderar su puesta en escena

  • Vox crece menos donde el PP tiene un liderazgo fuerte alternativo a Casado

    Pilar Araque Conde
    Desde la convocatoria electoral del 10 de noviembre de 2019, en la que el partido de Santiago Abascal se convirtió en la tercera fuerza estatal al lograr 52 diputados, ha habido cinco citas con las urnas a nivel autonómico en las que la extrema derecha ha

  • La extinción de insectos pone en riesgo la sostenibilidad agraria del planeta

    Alejandro Tena
    La tasa de extinción de los insectos es hasta ocho veces superior a la de los animales vertebrados. Los cambios del uso de la tierra, los pesticidas y la crisis climática están detrás de este declive poblacional que, según los entomólogos, podría ser dram

  • La gran banca bate récords y gana más de 10.000 millones con las comisiones que aplica a sus clientes

    Eduardo Bayona
    Las cinco principales entidades ingresan 10.729 millones de euros netos por los recargos que aplican a sus clientes, una operativa que comienza a dar síntomas de agotamiento tras haber sido durante varios años la tabla de salvación del negocio bancario.

  • El cerebro hace que veamos con un retraso de varios segundos

    Malen Ruiz de Elvira
    Como una máquina del tiempo, introduce un retardo de hasta 15 segundos para darnos imágenes estables pero no exactas
    • Etiquetas

    selección público