Estás leyendo: España debe mantener el control de la covid, aunque está lejos de la grave situación europea y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, sábado 20 de noviembre de 2021

Público
Público

España debe mantener el control de la covid, aunque está lejos de la grave situación europea y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, sábado 20 de noviembre de 2021

Te proponemos cinco noticias para empezar bien informado este sábado 20 de noviembre de 2021.

Público
Covid Austria
Un letrero muestra las reglas para los visitantes en un mercado navideño en Salzburgo (Austria), país que impondrá más medidas contra la covid ante el aumento de casos. Barbara Gindl / AFP

MADRID

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público