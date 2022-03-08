Estás leyendo: El feminismo vuelve a teñir de morado las calles de toda España dos años después y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, miércoles 9 de marzo de 2022

El feminismo vuelve a teñir de morado las calles de toda España dos años después y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, miércoles 9 de marzo de 2022

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado.

Una marea morada, formada por miles de personas, en su mayoría mujeres, han vuelto a marchar hoy martes, tras el parón de la pandemia, desde Atocha hasta la Plaza de Colón, en Madrid, en una multitudinaria manifestación por el Día Internacional de la Muje
Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

  • El feminismo vuelve a teñir de morado las calles de toda España dos años después

    Isabel de la Calle Fernández
    La pandemia suspendió las marchas feministas desde en que aquel lejano 8M de 2020 se celebrara la última gran concentración. Por fin, en 2022 las mujeres han vuelto a la calle exhibiendo toda su fuerza y superando las 50.000 manifestantes en Madrid.

  • El Gobierno espera la presencia de Pere Aragonès en la Conferencia de Presidentes tras incluir Ucrania en el orden del día

    Miguel Muñoz / Ferran Espada
    Desde Moncloa se muestran convencidos de que el president de la Generalitat de Catalunya acuda a la cumbre de La Palma, tras mostrar su negativa a asistir hace unas semanas. El Govern pide que se aborde en "profundidad" la situación de la invasión rusa, e

  • Denuncian un vertedero ilegal y "descontrolado" en el espacio protegido del Parque Regional del Guadarrama

    Alejandro Tena
    Los cascotes y restos de obra se acumulan en suelo protegido desde hace meses. El PSOE ha denunciado ante el SEPRONA los hechos y reclama que se limpie la zona y se tomen medidas para evitar nuevos vertidos.

  • La burocracia francesa mantiene en punto muerto el mayor proyecto del mundo para obtener energía

    Malen Ruiz de Elvira
    La autoridad nuclear gala se niegan a dar el visto bueno al montaje del reactor de fusión ITER mientras las quejas de sus trabajadores por la seguridad de la planta llegan al Parlamento Europeo.

  • La guerra a través de los ojos de las mujeres ucranianas

    María G. Zornoza
    Según el Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores ucraniano, el 15% de los soldados del Ejército ucraniano son mujeres. Pero su labor atrás, en la resistencia, es todavía mayor.
