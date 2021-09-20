Estás leyendo: El Gobierno denunciará ante la Fiscalía la marcha de nazis en Chueca que gritaba "fuera, sidosos, de Madrid" y otras noticias destacadas del fin de semana

Público
Público

Noticias de hoy El Gobierno denunciará ante la Fiscalía la marcha de nazis en Chueca que gritaba "fuera, sidosos, de Madrid" y otras noticias destacadas del fin de semana

Te proponemos repasar cinco noticias destacadas de este fin de semana.

Público
La comitiva ultra a su paso por la Plaza de Chueca.
La comitiva ultra a su paso por la Plaza de Chueca.

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público