El Gobierno suma a UPN y logra una mayoría sin la necesidad de ERC, PNV y EH Bildu para la reforma laboral y otras cuatro noticias que deberías leer este jueves, 3 de febrero de 2022

Te ofrecemos cinco informaciones para que empieces el día bien informado.

Yolanda Díaz, Félix Bolaños
Yolanda Díaz y Félix Bolaños, este miércoles en el Congreso. Chema Moya / EFE

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

  • El Gobierno suma a UPN y logra una mayoría sin la necesidad de ERC, PNV y EH Bildu para la reforma laboral

    Alexis Romero / Miguel Muñoz
    El PDeCAT y UPN anuncian su voto favorable al decreto y allanan el camino a su convalidación este jueves en el Congreso, aunque en un escenario sin ERC, PNV y EH Bildu. Las izquierdas soberanistas se mantienen en su 'no' a la norma.

  • Sánchez pone de ejemplo a Portugal para advertir a sus socios y al PP de que la ciudadanía castiga los bloqueos

    Miguel Muñoz
    El presidente del Gobierno considera que la victoria de los socialistas en el país vecino, donde Antonio Costa seguirá al frente del Ejecutivo, puede servir para dejar ver que la sociedad no quiere elecciones. 

  • Gabriel Boric: "El desafío fundamental es hacer un Gobierno que sea transformador"

    Pablo Iglesias entrevista en el podcast 'La Base' de Público al líder izquierdista que asumirá la presidencia de Chile el próximo 11 de marzo. Un diálogo en el que reflexiona sobre hegemonía política, crisis climática y agenda internacional.

  • España alerta de que el 'lavado' verde del gas y la nuclear por Bruselas frenará la inversión en energías limpias

    Alejandro Tena
    Desde el Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica denuncian que la decisión de la Comisión Europea –equiparar gas y nucleares con energías renovables– no envía las señales "adecuadas" para que los inversores muevan su dinero hacia las tecnologías renovable

  • La Policía efectúa tres nuevas detenciones y se eleva a siete el número de arrestados por el asalto del pleno de Lorca

    El Ayuntamiento de la localidad murciana ha informado de que se personará en la causa judicial. El ultra que se entregó este martes y fue detenido ha quedado en libertad con cargos.
