Estás leyendo: La guerra de Ucrania agrava la mayor subida de la cesta de la compra en tres décadas y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, viernes 25 de marzo de 2022

Público
Público

Noticias de hoy La guerra de Ucrania agrava la mayor subida de la cesta de la compra en tres décadas y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, viernes 25 de marzo de 2022

Te proponemos cinco noticias para comenzar el día informado.

Público
24/03/2022
Las cadenas europeas de distribución están desbordando la demanda de hortalizas de España desde el inicio de la guerra. CCO / Pixnio

madrid

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público