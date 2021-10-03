Estás leyendo: Los hogares vulnerables españoles son los más castigados de Europa por la subida de la luz: pagan un 55% más que hace seis meses y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, lunes 4 de octubre de 2021

Público
Público

Noticias de hoy Los hogares vulnerables españoles son los más castigados de Europa por la subida de la luz: pagan un 55% más que hace seis meses y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, lunes 4 de octubre de 2021

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado.

Público
Los hogares vulnerables españoles son los más castigados de Europa por la subida de la luz: pagan un 55% más que hace seis meses
Las líneas eléctricas se ven junto a un cartel publicitario en El Berrón, en el norte de España. Eloy Alonso/File Photo / Reuters

madrid

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público