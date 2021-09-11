Estás leyendo: El independentismo recupera parte de la fuerza en la calle en la Diada y presiona al Govern a días de la mesa de diálogo y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, domingo 12 de septiembre de 2021

Público
Público

Noticias de hoy El independentismo recupera parte de la fuerza en la calle en la Diada y presiona al Govern a días de la mesa de diálogo y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, domingo 12 de septiembre de 2021

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado.

Público
Imagen de la manifestación de la Diada en Barcelona.
La manifestació de la Diada d'aquest 2021 ha omplert la Via Laietana. Sílvia Jardí / ACN

madrid

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público