Estás leyendo: La militancia madrileña clama por Ayuso mientras los poderes territoriales miran a Feijóo para acabar con la guerra del PP y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, lunes 21 de febrero de 2022

Público
Público

Noticias de hoy La militancia madrileña clama por Ayuso mientras los poderes territoriales miran a Feijóo para acabar con la guerra del PP y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, lunes 21 de febrero de 2022

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado.

Público
Militantes del PP
Militantes del PP se manifiestan ante la sede de Génova para pedir la dimisión de Casado y García Egea el pasado 17 de febrero. Fernando Alvarado / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

  • La militancia madrileña clama por Ayuso mientras los poderes territoriales miran a Feijóo para acabar con la guerra del PP

    María José Pintor
    Mientras Ayuso revuelve a su militancia, que pide a gritos la dimisión de Casado y García Egea, el presidente gallego, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, se deja querer sin saber todavía si es el momento de dar un paso al frente.

  • Un fallo informático interrumpe el recuento de la consulta sobre la fusión de Dinn Benito y Villanueva de la Serena

    Público
    Con el 100% escrutado, el 90,49% de sus habitantes apoyan fusionarse con Don Benito, cuyas cifras de participación aún no han sido dadas a conocer: se quedó al 63% de síes con el 60% escrutado. Es necesario el 66% de síes en ambas localidades para que sal

  • Una sucesión de muertes de reclusos con trastornos cuestiona el trato de la salud mental en prisión

    Santiago F. Reviejo
    La queja de una asociación de familiares por tres fallecimientos en un mes en Sevilla 2, atribuidos a un descontrol en el uso de fármacos, revela la falta de personal sanitario en las cárceles y un gran incremento del gasto de Instituciones Penitenciarias

  • La Inspección de Trabajo aflora más de mil contratos temporales fraudulentos al día

    Eduardo Bayona
    Las empresas confiesan que tienen en fraude a casi uno de cada diez trabajadores temporales y regularizan 370.000 empleos irregulares en un año solo con las comunicaciones remitidas por la Inspección.

  • El Gobierno se niega a informar sobre los cohetes exportados a Arabia Saudí antes de la escalada de los ataques en Yemen

    Danilo Albin
    En octubre de 2021, uno de los 'barcos de la muerte' del régimen encabezado por Salmán bin Abdulaziz atracó en el puerto de Sagunto, donde cargó dos contenedores con explosivos. En una respuesta parlamentaria a Jon Iñarritu, el Ejecutivo rechaza aclarar e
    • Etiquetas

    selección público