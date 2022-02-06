Estás leyendo: El Ministerio de Justicia reclamará al condenado juez Alba los 80.000 euros que ha cobrado desde que fue suspendido y otras cuatro noticias que deberías leer este lunes, 7 de febrero de 2022

El Ministerio de Justicia reclamará al condenado juez Alba los 80.000 euros que ha cobrado desde que fue suspendido y otras cuatro noticias que deberías leer este lunes, 7 de febrero de 2022

Te ofrecemos cinco informaciones para que empieces el día bien informado.

El juez Salvador Alba , el pasado 1 de febrero en el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Canarias donde se le comunicó su ingreso en prisión.
El juez Salvador Alba , el pasado 1 de febrero en el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Canarias donde se le comunicó su ingreso en prisión. Elvira Urquijo A. / Efe

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

  • El Ministerio de Justicia reclamará al condenado juez Alba los 80.000 euros que ha cobrado desde que fue suspendido

    Ana María Pascual
    Salvador Alba, condenado por maniobrar desde su puesto para perjudicar a la actual delegada del Gobierno contra la Violencia de Género, tiene que ingresar voluntariamente en prisión esta semana bajo apercibimiento de detención para cumplir la condena.

  • El Ayuntamiento de Madrid se decanta por la empresa de un sobrino de Amancio Ortega, sin bagaje cultural, para gestionar un teatro

    Ana María Pascual
    Desestima el proyecto presentado por la mayor productora de musicales en España para la rehabilitación y explotación del Teatro de Madrid, cerrado desde 2011. 

  • Sánchez arremete contra el "abandono" del PP a Castilla y León y la izquierda reclama decencia después de 35 años

    Raúl Bocanegra
    Iglesias alerta contra los "caballos de Troya" de la derecha.

  • Cerca de 150 símbolos franquistas aún homenajean en A Coruña y su callejero a represores y defensores de la dictadura

    Juan Oliver
    Calles, plazas, monumentos, retratos y distinciones siguen honrando la memoria de quienes ayudaron a Franco a tejer y consolidar la red que lo llevó al poder.

  • La energía nuclear divide de nuevo a Europa

    Diego Herranz
    La taxonomía sostenible europea ha creado una marea negra en su, hasta ahora, inmaculada etiqueta de verde. 
