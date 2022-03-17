Estás leyendo: El negacionismo de la violencia machista se expande por el PP ante los bandazos de Feijóo y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, viernes 18 de marzo de 2022

Público
Público

El negacionismo de la violencia machista se expande por el PP ante los bandazos de Feijóo y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, viernes 18 de marzo de 2022

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este viernes 18 de marzo de 2022.

Público
16/4/22 Feijóo e Isabel Díaz Ayuso, presidenta de la comunidad de Madrid, el martes en un acto con militantes
Feijóo e Isabel Díaz Ayuso, presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, el martes en un acto con militantes el pasado martes. Alberto Ortega / Europa Press

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público