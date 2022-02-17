Estás leyendo: Génova sentencia a Ayuso y espera probar la mordida del hermano de la presidenta y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, viernes 18 de febrero de 2022

Noticias del día Génova sentencia a Ayuso y espera probar la mordida del hermano de la presidenta y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, viernes 18 de febrero de 2022

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado.

El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado junto a la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, se saludan en el acto de cierre de campaña a la presidencia de la presidencia de la Junta de Castilla y León. Nacho Gallego / EFE

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

  • Génova sentencia a Ayuso y espera probar la mordida del hermano de la presidenta

    Miguel Muñoz
    La guerra está completamente desatada y sin control en el PP tras el carrusel de informaciones, declaraciones públicas y acusaciones que tuvieron lugar ayer. 

  • Los otros contratos polémicos de la Comunidad de Madrid vinculados al hermano de Ayuso

    Ana María Pascual
    Tomás Díaz Ayuso trabaja en un empresa de eficiencia energética que ha ganado 70.000 euros desde que Ayuso está en la presidencia. Esa sociedad está vinculada a otra que se llevó 150.000 euros por el suministro de mascarillas.

  • Las claves del expediente que el PP abre contra Ayuso

    Amanda García / Agencias
    Se iniciará un proceso de escucha a las partes en el que la presidenta madrileña tendrá que responder a todas las preguntas. El Comité de Derechos y Garantías nombrará a una persona para que lidere este procedimiento.

  • Feijóo simula equidistancia pero carga contra Génova por no haber apagado "el incendio" de Ayuso

    Juan Oliver
    Aunque la guerra en Madrid beneficia su imagen moderada el presidente de la Xunta teme que el verdadero beneficiado sea Vox.

  • La UE advierte a Rusia con "la madre de todas las sanciones" y la OTAN le acusa de cocinar un 'casus belli' para la invasión

    María G. Zornoza
    La Alianza Atlántica y la Unión Europea alertan de una operación rusa de "falsa bandera" para justificar la invasión. Mientras, Kiev y los separatistas prorrusos se atribuyen mutuamente la culpa de romper el alto el fuego en el Donbás.
