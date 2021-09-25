Estás leyendo: La batalla entre Casado y Ayuso frena el ascenso del PP y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, domingo 26 de septiembre de 2021

Público
Público

Noticias de hoy La batalla entre Casado y Ayuso frena el ascenso del PP y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, domingo 26 de septiembre de 2021

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado.

Público
Key Data
Estimación de escaños en el estudio del mes de septiembre. Key Data

madrid

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público