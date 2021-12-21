Estás leyendo: El blindaje de la sanidad pública cobra peso entre los aliados del Gobierno a las puertas de la Conferencia de Presidentes y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, miércoles 22 de diciembre de 2021

Público
Público

Noticias de hoy El blindaje de la sanidad pública cobra peso entre los aliados del Gobierno a las puertas de la Conferencia de Presidentes y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, miércoles 22 de diciembre de 2021

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado.

Público
12/12/2021.- Unas doscientas personas se han concentrado hoy ante el Teatro Campoamor en una protesta amenizada por un grupo de música de viento y convocada por la Plataforma por la Salud y Sanidad Pública de Asturias para exigir mejoras en la Atención Pr
Imagen de archivo de una concentración en Oviedo para exigir mejoras en la Atención Primaria. Paco Paredes / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público