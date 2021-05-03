Estás leyendo: La capacidad de movilización de la izquierda, la clave que determinará el futuro gobierno de Madrid y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, martes 4 de mayo de 2021

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este martes.

La candidata de Vox a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, Rocío Monasterio (i), y la candidata del PP a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, salen tras el primer debate electoral previo a los comicios a la Asamblea de Madrid,
La candidata de Vox a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, Rocío Monasterio (i), y la candidata del PP a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, tras el primer debate electoral en Telemadrid, a 21 de abril de 2021, en Madrid (España). J. Hellín. POOL / Europa Press

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

