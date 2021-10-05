Estás leyendo: Así se cerró en una hora la ley de vivienda que llevaba nueve meses resistiéndose y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, miércoles 6 de octubre de 2021

Público
Público

Noticias de hoy Así se cerró en una hora la ley de vivienda que llevaba nueve meses resistiéndose y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, miércoles 6 de octubre de 2021

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado.

Público
Pedro Sánchez Yolanda Díaz
Pedro Sánchez y Yolanda Díaz, el lunes durante un acto en Santander. Pedro Puente Hoyos / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público