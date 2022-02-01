Estás leyendo: Los datos de empleo de enero, la última carta de Yolanda Díaz para atraer a ERC, PNV y Bildu a la reforma laboral y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, miércoles 2 de febrero de 2022

Los datos de empleo de enero, la última carta de Yolanda Díaz para atraer a ERC, PNV y Bildu a la reforma laboral y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, miércoles 2 de febrero de 2022

Te ofrecemos cinco informaciones para que empieces el día bien informado.

La vicepresidenta segunda y ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, interviene durante el pleno del Senado, este martes en Madrid. Javier Lizón / EFE

MADRID

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

  • Los datos de empleo de enero, la última carta de Yolanda Díaz para atraer a ERC, PNV y Bildu a la reforma laboral

    Alexis Romero
    El Ministerio de Trabajo da a conocer este miércoles datos de empleo que recogen el refuerzo de la contratación indefinida tras la aprobación del decreto ley. 

  • Lorca: radiografía del asalto a la soberanía popular por las macrogranjas alentado por la derecha y la ultraderecha

    Jorge Otero Maldonado / Vídeo: Amanda García
    La tormenta política sobre las macrogranjas alentada por la derecha y la ultraderecha estalla en la localidad murciana a pesar de que en el verano de 2020 todos los partidos políticos y los ganaderos alcanzaron un acuerdo.

  • El Gobierno de Mañueco, obligado a explicar una reunión con el empresario de una concesión pública en Sanidad

    Raúl Bocanegra
    El consejero de Sanidad quita importancia a un encuentro que no publicó en su agenda, según denunció el candidato de Ciudadanos, Francisco Igea.

  • Activistas y los octogenarios amenazados de desahucio presionan al Ayuntamiento: "O nos dais un piso o lo cogemos"

    Jairo Vargas Martín
    José Manuel Moreno y el Sindicato de Vivienda de Carabanchel han protestado en la sede de la Empresa Municipal de Vivienda y Suelo de Madrid para exigir una solución que evite que este matrimonio acabe en la calle el 18 de febrero.

  • El Gobierno logra el apoyo parlamentario para la mascarilla en exteriores al colar en la votación una medida para las pensiones

    Jose Carmona
    El Ejecutivo ha sido acusado de "usar a los pensionistas" para sacar adelante la medida de las mascarillas. 
