Estás leyendo: La dirección del PP de Feijóo inicia su andadura con nombres manchados por la corrupción y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, domingo 3 de abril de 2022

Público
Público

Noticias de hoy La dirección del PP de Feijóo inicia su andadura con nombres manchados por la corrupción y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, domingo 3 de abril de 2022

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado.

Público
Feijóo y Ayuso
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, conversa con el candidato a la presidencia del Partido Popular, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, durante la segunda jornada del XX Congreso Nacional del PP que se celebra en Sevilla. EFE/Julio Muñoz

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público