Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado.

Juan Díaz y Gema Ruíz
Juan Díaz Alonso, alcalde de Higuera de las Dueñas, y su mujer, Gema Ruiz, en un acto para celebrar la Navidad en el Teatro Real en Madrid el 02/12/2021. Raúl Terrel / Europa Press

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

  • Un domicilio relaciona al presunto responsable de la filtración contra Ayuso con el empresario que pagó a su hermano

    Pilar L. González de Lara / Nacho Calle
    Juan Díaz Alonso, el alcalde del PP investigado supuestamente por su partido por haber filtrado las informaciones contra Ayuso, administra una sociedad que comparte dirección en el barrio madrileño de Carabanchel con las sociedades del empresario que pagó al hermano de Isabel Díaz Ayuso al inicio de la pandemia.

  • El periodista español Pablo González se enfrenta a 10 años de prisión, acusado de ser un agente de la Inteligencia rusa

    Ana María Pascual
    Según un comunicado del Gobierno polaco, el reportero vasco, de origen ruso, "se benefició de su condición de periodista para viajar por zonas de conflicto". Desde el Ministerio de Exteriores confirman que ya ha habido contacto telefónico desde el consulado español con el reportero, que está en una cárcel a 400 kilómetros de Varsovia.

  • Las detenciones de periodistas evidencian el conflicto del Gobierno polaco con la prensa

    Ana María Pascual
    El caso del reportero vasco Pablo González, colaborador de 'Público', no es único. En noviembre pasado tres periodistas fueron detenidos varias horas y maltratados por militares polacos en el frontera con Bielorrusia y meses antes otro periodista polaco fue detenido bajo la acusación de ser espía de Rusia.

  • Una semana que cambió a Europa: ¿y ahora qué?

    María G. Zornoza
    Los críticos apuntan a que el envío de armas solo servirá para aumentar la agonía en el frente unas semanas más. Y para empujar a Putin a un callejón que dificulte todavía más su retorno a la mesa de negociación.

  • UP busca un consenso interno para afrontar la crisis de la guerra de Ucrania ante la falta de coordinación en el espacio

    Alexis Romero
    Podemos celebra el próximo viernes un Consejo Ciudadano para fijar su posición en medio de las divisiones en el espacio en torno al 'no a la guerra'. El conflicto en Ucrania tensiona a una IU que tiene en su ADN el 'OTAN no, bases fuera', a cuatro meses de que el PCE celebre su congreso para elegir liderazgo.
