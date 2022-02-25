Estás leyendo: El Ejército ucraniano y voluntarios armados se preparan para la defensa de Kiev y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, sábado 26 de febrero de 2022

El Ejército ucraniano y voluntarios armados se preparan para la defensa de Kiev y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, sábado 26 de febrero de 2022

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado.

Voluntarios de la defensa territorial reciben armas y municiones en Kiev para hacer frente al avance de las tropas rusas. EFE/EPA/MIKHAIL PALINCHAK
Voluntarios de la defensa territorial reciben armas y municiones en Kiev para hacer frente al avance de las tropas rusas. MIKHAIL PALINCHAK / EFE/EPA

madrid

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

  • El Ejército ucraniano y voluntarios armados se preparan para la defensa de Kiev

    Alberto Sicilia / Jose Carmona
    El Ejército ruso mantiene cercada la capital ucraniana desde la mañana de este viernes. Los habitantes se han empezado a armar para defender Kiev, en medio de las sirenas antiaéreas que avisan de posibles ataques y del éxodo de miles de personas.

  • Comienza el éxodo de miles de refugiados ucranianos hacia países vecinos de Europa

    Jairo Vargas Martín / Agencias
    ACNUR calcula que entre 50.000  y 100.000 personas han salido de Ucrania en sólo 24 horas, tras la invasión rusa. La ONU cree que podrían huir hasta cinco millones en el peor de los escenarios. 

  • La UE y la OTAN 'contraatacan' la invasión rusa con sanciones a Putin y "miles" de soldados en el Este

    María G. Zornoza
    Occidente teme que las intenciones del presidente ruso van más allá del Donbás y pasan por derrocar al Gobierno ucraniano.

  • Putin, el zar de la guerra que se ha forjado una leyenda mítica entre los rusos

    Jorge Otero Maldonado
    El líder ruso es un político oscuro y complejo, con muchos matices ideológicos y con un punto de soberbia y arrogancia que lo convierte en un líder difícil de definir y de interpretar. La mayoría de los rusos le apoyan tras 20 años en el poder.

  • Militares de la OTAN se entrenaron en España para intervenir ante un posible ataque de Rusia a Ucrania

    Danilo Albin
    Los ejercicios 'Trident Juncture' realizados en el otoño de 2015 contemplaban expresamente un despliegue en suelo ucraniano. Efectivos de ese país recibieron además formación en España sobre protección ante agentes químicos de guerra.
