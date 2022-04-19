Estás leyendo: ERC supedita la relación con el PSOE a que salga adelante la comisión de investigación sobre Pegasus en el Congreso y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, miércoles 20 de abril de 2022

Público
Público

Noticias de hoy ERC supedita la relación con el PSOE a que salga adelante la comisión de investigación sobre Pegasus en el Congreso y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, miércoles 20 de abril de 2022

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado.

Público
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y el president de la Generalitat, Pere Aragones, en su encuentro en el Palau de la Generalitat el pasado 15 de septiembre, previo a la primera reunión de la mesa de diálogo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y el president de la Generalitat, Pere Aragones, en su encuentro en el Palau de la Generalitat el pasado 15 de septiembre, previo a la primera reunión de la mesa de diálogo. Nacho Doce / REUTERS

madrid

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público