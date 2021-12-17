Estás leyendo: Los errores que se repiten en bucle durante la pandemia y otras cuatro noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, sábado 18 de diciembre de 2021

Público
Público

Noticias de hoy Los errores que se repiten en bucle durante la pandemia y otras cuatro noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, sábado 18 de diciembre de 2021

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado.

Público
Varias decenas de personas hacen cola este miércoles en el centro de vacunación del Ayuntamiento de Murcia.
Varias decenas de personas hacen cola este miércoles en el centro de vacunación del Ayuntamiento de Murcia. Marcial Guillén / EFE

MADRID

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público