Estás leyendo: España bate un nuevo récord y registra casi 100.000 contagios con las autonomías divididas por las restricciones navideñas y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, miércoles 29 de diciembre de 2021

Noticias de hoy España bate un nuevo récord y registra casi 100.000 contagios con las autonomías divididas por las restricciones navideñas y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, miércoles 29 de diciembre de 2021

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado.

Un grupos de personas hacen cola para recibir la vacuna en el Hospital de Sant Pau de Barcelona, ​​a 27 de diciembre de 2021.
Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

