Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado.

07/03/2022. Varias mujeres participan en una batukada durante una concentración con motivo del Día Internacional de la Mujer en Barcelona, a 08/03/2021.
Varias mujeres participan en una batukada durante una concentración con motivo del Día Internacional de la Mujer en Barcelona, a 08/03/2021. David Zorrakino / EUROPA PRESS

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

  • El feminismo llega dividido al 8M

    Isabel de la Calle Fernández
    La pandemia restará muchas personas a las manifestaciones del 8M por toda España, pero la división en Madrid, donde hay convocadas dos marchas, también se dejará notar. La abolición de la prostitución, la eliminación de vientres de alquiler y la abolición o no del género son los tres puntos "calientes" que este año han separado a las feministas de todo el país.

  • Asha Ismail: "Nos juntamos las mujeres de mi entorno y conseguimos que nuestras hijas no sufrieran mutilación genital"

    Núria Martínez Ribot
    Víctima de mutilación genital, creó la oenegé Save a Girl Save a Generation para luchar contra diferentes formas de violencia de género. Tras 15 años de trabajo, ha ayudado a centenares de niñas.

  • La mejor escuadra de fútbol sala del mundo es gallega y feminista

    Juan Oliver
    El Pescados Rubén de Burela es una sociedad deportiva de una localidad costera de Lugo que ha apostado por la igualdad y que se ha llevado por segunda temporada consecutiva la medalla de oro de los Futsalplanet Awards a la mejor formación.

  • Carla Vall: "El estigma de la violencia machista debe pasar de la víctima al agresor"

    Emma Pons Valls
    Carla Vall plasma su trayectoria y saber cómo abogada en el libro 'Trenqueu en cas d’emergència' (Univers), donde radiografía qué pasa antes, durante y después de la violencia machista para dar herramientas tanto a la víctima como al entorno para hacerle frente.

  • La odisea de sentar a Putin ante la Corte Penal Internacional por la agresión a Ucrania

    Ana María Pascual
    La Fiscalía del tribunal de La Haya ya está investigando a la Federación Rusa por crímenes de guerra y de lesa humanidad, en una ampliación de las pesquisas por los sucesos de Maidán y la adhesión de Crimea. Pero la invasión rusa de ahora no podrá ser enjuiciada como delito de agresión, porque se exige que los dos estados en liza hayan ratificado el Estatuto de Roma.
