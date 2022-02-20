Estás leyendo: Génova cierra en falso la guerra con Ayuso para salvar a Casado y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, domingo 21 de febrero de 2022

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado.

Pablo Casado en el Congreso
El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, aplaude al diputado popular Jaime Mateu Istúriz (d-arriba) tras su intervención durante la sesión de control al gobierno este miércoles en el Congreso de los diputados. Javier Lizón / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

  • Génova cierra en falso la guerra con Ayuso para salvar a Casado

    Amanda García
    El líder del PP acepta los cobros del hermano de la presidenta madrileña en un intento de rebajar la tensión dentro del partido.

  • Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría y Fátima Báñez rechazan tomar partido en la guerra del PP

    María José Pintor
    Mientras en el PP hay voces sólidas que sueñan, en medio de esta guerra entre Casado y Ayuso, con el regreso de Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, 'Público' tiene la confirmación de que la exvicepresidenta no tiene intención de involucrarse.

  • Ofrecen cien mil euros por la cabeza del hombre que filtró las atrocidades de la Policía rusa

    Ferran Barber
    Vladimir Osechkin es el 'Julian Assange' ruso. En noviembre pasado, el Kremlin le incluyó en una lista negra del Kremlin por filtrar imágenes e información sobre las violaciones que se cometen en las cárceles rusas y denunciar a los torturadores. Vladimir

  • Comiendo tierra - ¿Por qué a la izquierda no le rinde la crisis de la derecha?

    Juan Carlos Monedero
    Comiendo tierra

  • Asociaciones y partidos nazis campan a sus anchas en España amparados por las leyes vigentes

    Danilo Albin
    Interior no encuentra motivos legales para revocar el registro de Devenir Europeo, un grupo hitleriano que reivindica y homenajea a los responsables del Holocausto. El partido Alianza Nacional, dedicado a la difusión de propaganda nazi y que niega el geno
