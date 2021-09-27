Estás leyendo: Gobierno y agentes sociales logran un principio de acuerdo para prorrogar los ERTE hasta el 28 de febrero de 2022 y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, martes 28 de septiembre de 2021

Público
Público

Noticias de hoy Gobierno y agentes sociales logran un principio de acuerdo para prorrogar los ERTE hasta el 28 de febrero de 2022 y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, martes 28 de septiembre de 2021

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado. 

Público
Imagen de archivo de una mesa de negociación de la prórroga de los ERTE.
Imagen de archivo de una mesa de negociación de la prórroga de los ERTE.

madrid

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público