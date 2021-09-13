Estás leyendo: El Gobierno aprobará este martes detraer los beneficios extraordinarios de las eléctricas para reducir el precio de la luz y del gas y otras cuatro noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, martes 14 de septiembre de 2021

Público
Público

Noticias de hoy El Gobierno aprobará este martes detraer los beneficios extraordinarios de las eléctricas para reducir el precio de la luz y del gas y otras cuatro noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, martes 14 de septiembre de 2021

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado.

Público
Una persona cambia la bombilla de una lámpara, el día en que el precio de la luz bate un récord histórico alcanzando los 124,45 euros por megavatio hora, a 30 de agosto de 2021, en Madrid, (España).
Una persona cambia la bombilla de una lámpara, el día en que el precio de la luz bate un récord histórico alcanzando los 124,45 euros por megavatio hora, a 30 de agosto de 2021, en Madrid, (España). Marta Fernández / Europa Press

Madrid

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público