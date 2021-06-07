Estás leyendo: El Gobierno aprueba este martes su plan de choque contra el desempleo juvenil, una de las medidas estrella de Trabajo y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, martes 8 de junio de 2021

Público
Público

Noticias de hoy El Gobierno aprueba este martes su plan de choque contra el desempleo juvenil, una de las medidas estrella de Trabajo y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, martes 8 de junio de 2021

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado.

La vicepresidenta tercera del Gobierno y ministra de Trabajo y Economía Social, Yolanda Díaz, durante la rueda de prensa ofrecida tras la reunión del Consejo de Ministros, este martes en el Palacio de la Moncloa.
La vicepresidenta tercera del Gobierno y ministra de Trabajo y Economía Social, Yolanda Díaz, durante la rueda de prensa ofrecida tras la reunión del Consejo de Ministros, este martes en el Palacio de la Moncloa. Ballesteros / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público