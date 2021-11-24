Estás leyendo: El Gobierno de coalición logra por segunda vez para los Presupuestos una de las más amplias mayorías de la historia y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, jueves 25 de noviembre de 2021

Público
Público

Noticias de hoy El Gobierno de coalición logra por segunda vez para los Presupuestos una de las más amplias mayorías de la historia y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, jueves 25 de noviembre de 2021

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado.

Público
03/11/2021.- La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, es aplaudida tras su intervención en el debate presupuestario. Alberto Ortega / Europa Press
La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, es aplaudida tras su intervención en el debate presupuestario. Alberto Ortega / Europa Press

madrid

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público