Grandes fortunas y altos ejecutivos españoles financiaron el nacimiento de Vox a partir del grupo ultracatólico Hazte Oír y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, viernes 6 de agosto de 2021

Noticias de hoy Grandes fortunas y altos ejecutivos españoles financiaron el nacimiento de Vox a partir del grupo ultracatólico Hazte Oír y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, viernes 6 de agosto de 2021

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado.

Santiago Abascal e Ignacio Arsuaga, en 2012 cuando Hazte Oír concedió uno de sus premios al líder de Vox, quien entonces presidía la Fundación para la Defensa de la Nación Española (Denaes). Hazte Oír

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

