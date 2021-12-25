Estás leyendo: Indultos, inmersión lingüística, memoria histórica y derogación de la 'ley mordaza': las otras 'fotos de Colón' en el Congreso y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, domingo 26 de diciembre de 2021

Público
Público

Noticias de hoy Indultos, inmersión lingüística, memoria histórica y derogación de la 'ley mordaza': las otras 'fotos de Colón' en el Congreso y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, domingo 26 de diciembre de 2021

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado.

Público
22/10/2020.- El presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, pasa por delante del presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, en el hemiciclo. E. Parra / Europa Press
El presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, pasa por delante del presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, en el hemiciclo. E. Parra / Europa Press

madrid

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público