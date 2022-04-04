Estás leyendo: La Justicia responsabiliza a los padres del niño de Sueca por no informar al juzgado de la condena por maltrato del parricida y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, martes 5 de abril de 2022

Público
Público

Noticias de hoy La Justicia responsabiliza a los padres del niño de Sueca por no informar al juzgado de la condena por maltrato del parricida y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, martes 5 de abril de 2022

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado.

Público
Un hombre de 47 años fue detenido este domingo 3 de abril de 2022 tras matar con un cuchillo a su hijo de 11 años en una vivienda de la localidad valenciana de Sueca.
Un hombre de 47 años fue detenido este domingo 3 de abril de 2022 tras matar con un cuchillo a su hijo de 11 años en una vivienda de la localidad valenciana de Sueca. Patricio Ortiz / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público