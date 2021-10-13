Estás leyendo: La mejora del empleo libera más de 10.000 millones para reforzar un gasto social récord en los PGE y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, jueves 14 de octubre de 2021

Público
Público

Noticias de hoy La mejora del empleo libera más de 10.000 millones para reforzar un gasto social récord en los PGE y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, jueves 14 de octubre de 2021

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado.

Público
Documento del Proyecto de Ley de Presupuestos del Estado de 2022 presentado por la ministra de Hacienda en el Congreso. E.P./Eduardo Parra
Documento del Proyecto de Ley de Presupuestos del Estado de 2022 presentado por la ministra de Hacienda en el Congreso. Eduardo Parra / EUROPA PRESS

madrid

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público