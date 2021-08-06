Estás leyendo: Ministras socialistas muestran su perfil más conservador y tensionan a sus socios de Gobierno y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, sábado 7 de agosto de 2021

Público
Público

Noticias de hoy Ministras socialistas muestran su perfil más conservador y tensionan a sus socios de Gobierno y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, sábado 7 de agosto de 2021

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado.

Público
Margarita Robles
La ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, durante una entrevista con Europa Press el 4 de agosto de 2021. A. Pérez Meca / EUROPA PRESS

madrid

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público