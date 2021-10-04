Estás leyendo: La negociación presupuestaria amenaza la 'pax romana' del Gobierno de coalición y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, martes 5 de octubre de 2021

Noticias de hoy La negociación presupuestaria amenaza la 'pax romana' del Gobierno de coalición y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, martes 5 de octubre de 2021

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, acompañado de las vicepresidentas Nadia Calviño, Yolanda Díaz y Teresa Ribera y la ministra de Asuntos Exteriores, Arancha González Laya, entre otros, durante la XIII cumbre hispano-polaca en la localidad madrileña de Alcalá de Henares.
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, acompañado de las vicepresidentas Nadia Calviño, Yolanda Díaz y Teresa Ribera y la ministra de Asuntos Exteriores, Arancha González Laya, entre otros, durante la XIII cumbre hispano-polaca en la localidad madrileña de Alcalá de Henares. Fernando Villar/POOL / EFE

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

