Pablo Casado se rinde e inicia los trámites para convocar un congreso extraordinario del PP y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, miércoles 23 de febrero de 2022

Noticias de hoy Pablo Casado se rinde e inicia los trámites para convocar un congreso extraordinario del PP y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, miércoles 23 de febrero de 2022

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado. 

El líder del PP, Pablo Casado
El líder del PP, Pablo Casado. Eduardo Parra / Europa Press

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

  • Pablo Casado se rinde e inicia los trámites para convocar un congreso extraordinario del PP

    Amanda García
    El presidente del partido convoca la Junta Directiva Nacional el próximo martes 1 de marzo y en el orden del día se incluirá la convocatoria del cónclave que decidirá el futuro del partido.

  • Los últimos escuderos de Casado

    Amanda García
    Son los únicos miembros de la dirección nacional que se han mantenido a su lado pese al goteo de dimisiones. La próxima semana se fijará una fecha para el congreso extraordinario que decidirá el futuro del partido.

  • Teodoro García Egea: "La Historia juzgará a Casado como un hombre de principios"

    El secretario general del Partido Popular rompe su silencio con Ana Pastor en un especial de 'El Objetivo' en laSexta.

  • Yolanda Díaz lanzará su proceso de escucha en primavera para armar un proyecto político

    Alexis Romero
    La vicepresidenta segunda del Gobierno anuncia que recorrerá España "de este a oeste y de norte a sur para reducir la brecha entre la ciudadanía y la política". "El protagonismo no va a ser de los partidos ni mío, va a ser de la sociedad", asegura al ser preguntada por si el proceso de escucha se apoyará en Unidas Podemos.

  • Sanciones y alerta máxima: ¿qué margen tiene la diplomacia para evitar la guerra abierta entre Rusia y Ucrania?

    María G. Zornoza
    La UE impone en tiempo récord el primer castigo a Rusia por el reconocimiento de las regiones prorrusas. Mientras la OTAN alerta de que el Kremlin prepara un "ataque en toda regla" contra Ucrania.
