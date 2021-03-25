Estás leyendo: Los países en desarrollo han recibido 32 millones de vacunas frente a los 43 millones que Europa ha exportado solo a los ricos y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, viernes 26 de marzo de 2021

Público
Público

Noticias de hoy Los países en desarrollo han recibido 32 millones de vacunas frente a los 43 millones que Europa ha exportado solo a los ricos y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, viernes 26 de marzo de 2021

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado.

Imagen de un vial de la vacuna de AstraZeneca sobre la bandera de la Unión Europea.
Imagen de un vial de la vacuna de AstraZeneca sobre la bandera de la Unión Europea. Dado Ruvic / REUTERS

madrid

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público