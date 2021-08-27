Estás leyendo: El plan de la UE para traer a más colaboradores afganos: vuelos civiles y corredores humanitarios terrestres y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, sábado 28 de agosto de 2021

Público
Público

NOTICIAS DE HOY El plan de la UE para traer a más colaboradores afganos: vuelos civiles y corredores humanitarios terrestres y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, sábado 28 de agosto de 2021

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este sábado.

Público
27/08/2021 Afganistán
La Fuerza Aérea de EEUU subiendo pasajeros a un C-17 Globemaster III. Donald R. Allen / Reuters

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público