Estás leyendo: El mismo PP que ahora niega las macrogranjas fue pionero en cerrarlas hace veinte años y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, sábado 15 de enero de 2022

Público
Público

Noticias de hoy El mismo PP que ahora niega las macrogranjas fue pionero en cerrarlas hace veinte años y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, sábado 15 de enero de 2022

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado.

Público
Una granja de cerdos de ganadería intensiva de Lleida en una imagen de archivo.
Una granja de cerdos de ganadería intensiva de Lleida en una imagen de archivo. Josep Lago / AFP

MADRID

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público