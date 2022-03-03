Estás leyendo: Rusia bombardea las grandes ciudades, gana terreno en el sur de Ucrania y le dice a Macron que "lo peor está por llegar" y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, viernes 4 de marzo de 2022

Público
Público

Noticias de hoy Rusia bombardea las grandes ciudades, gana terreno en el sur de Ucrania y le dice a Macron que "lo peor está por llegar" y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, viernes 4 de marzo de 2022

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado.

Público
Un aciano camina delante de una bloque de viviendas destruido en un bombardeo ruso Vasylkiv, cerca de Kiev, Ucrania, el 27 de febrero.
Un aciano camina delante de una bloque de viviendas destruido en un bombardeo ruso Vasylkiv, cerca de Kiev, Ucrania, el 27 de febrero. Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP

madrid

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

  • Rusia bombardea las grandes ciudades, gana terreno en el sur de Ucrania y le dice a Macron que "lo peor está por llegar"

    Jairo Vargas Martín / Agencias
    Las delegaciones rusa y ucraniana pactan corredores humanitarios en las zonas más afectadas por los combates, pero el fin de la guerra se percibe lejano. La ONU eleva a diez millones el número de refugiados que puede provocar el conflicto. 

  • La UE excluye de la 'protección automática' a los desplazados no ucranianos que huyen de la invasión rusa

    María G. Zornoza
    Bruselas impulsa una medida histórica que garantiza la protección inmediata a las personas que huyen de las "bombas de Putin", pero deja fuera a los nacionales de países terceros por las presiones del llamado grupo de Visegrado.

  • Putin asfixia Ucrania intentando bloquear el acceso al mar, las comunicaciones y los suministros

    Beatriz Asuar Gallego
    El Kremlin quiere dejar al país sin salida por mar mientras ataca infraestructuras claves como la torre de televisión o la estación de tren de Kiev, además de conseguir cortar la luz y la calefacción en zonas de ciudades centrales.

  • Desde el cohecho al blanqueo de capitales: los delitos de los que se libra Juan Carlos I

    Ana María Pascual / Vídeo: Candela Barro
    La Fiscalía ha arrojado en su investigación claros indicios de delito, como el de cohecho, al recibir siendo jefe de Estado una donación de 100 millones de dólares del rey saudí u otra de 9 millones de Simeón de Bulgaria.

  • Así afectará al bolsillo de la ciudadanía la reforma fiscal que propone el 'comité de sabios' de Hacienda

    Eduardo Bayona
    Las propuestas incluyen planteamientos novedosos como utilizar el IRPF para combatir la pobreza infantil, recortar los beneficios fiscales de quienes alquilan pisos o utilizar la tributación verde para encarecer el combustible y abaratar la luz.
    • Etiquetas

    selección público