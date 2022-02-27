Estás leyendo: Rusia intensifica su ofensiva sobre Kiev y trata de crear corredores desde Crimea ante la férrea resistencia ucraniana y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, domingo 27 de febrero de 2022

Rusia intensifica su ofensiva sobre Kiev y trata de crear corredores desde Crimea ante la férrea resistencia ucraniana y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, domingo 27 de febrero de 2022

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado.

El cuerpo sin vida de un soldado yace junto a un APC ruso quemado después de que el ejército ucraniano lo atacara el día anterior cerca de la ciudad de Kharkiv, Ucrania, el 25 de febrero. Sergey Kozlov / EFE

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

  • Rusia intensifica su ofensiva sobre Kiev y trata de crear corredores desde Crimea ante la férrea resistencia ucraniana

    Alejandro Tena
    Los pasos fronterizos de Polonia y Hungría están colapsados por la llegada masiva de refugiados que huyen de la guerra en Ucrania, mientras la comunidad internacional impulsa más sanciones a Rusia.

  • Bruselas propone paralizar los activos del Banco Central de Rusia y excluir a varias entidades del sistema SWIFT

    Público / EFE
    "Todas estas medidas perjudicarán significativamente la capacidad de Putin para financiar su guerra", ha dicho Ursula von der Leyen.

  • Explota el drama humanitario en la frontera entre Ucrania y Polonia

    Pablo González
    Decenas de miles de personas cruzan hacia la Unión Europea escapando de los combates que se extienden por cada vez más partes de Ucrania. Los hombres no pueden salir del país porque están llamados a filas para luchar contra los rusos. Polonia se vuelca co

  • La invasión de tu país vivida a 4.000 kilómetros: "Perdí mi casa en 2014 y ahora podemos perder toda Ucrania"

    Jairo Vargas Martín
    Ciudadanos ucranianos en España viven con tensión el avance de las tropas rusas mientras reciben noticias de amigos y familiares en el país. "No quiero dormir, no quiero comer, no quiero reír. Mi vida ahora es una guerra", asegura una joven desde Kiev.

  • Pere Aragonès: "El Gobierno español debe decidir si quiere resolver el conflicto político o no"

    Ferran Espada / Sato Díaz
    Lo estamos viviendo con mucha preocupación y dolor, por el coste que está teniendo y que tendrá en vidas humanas y también por las consecuencias geopolíticas y económicas que comportará. El mapa de Europa se está reconfigurando y las consecuencias
