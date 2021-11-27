Estás leyendo: Los tres difíciles retos que le esperan al Gobierno hasta el final de la legislatura y otras cuatro noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, domingo 28 de noviembre de 2021

Público
Público

Noticias de hoy Los tres difíciles retos que le esperan al Gobierno hasta el final de la legislatura y otras cuatro noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, domingo 28 de noviembre de 2021


Público
25/11/2021.- El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, saluda a la ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, durante el pleno celebrado este jueves en el Congreso. El Congreso de los Diputados ha aprobado este jueves el proyecto de Ley de Presupuestos G
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, saluda a la ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, durante el pleno de Presupuestos celebrado el pasado jueves en el Congreso. Fernando Villar / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público