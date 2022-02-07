Estás leyendo: Unidas Podemos se prepara para la batalla por la reforma fiscal y el PSOE espera al informe de los expertos de Hacienda y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, martes 8 de febrero de 2022

Público
Público

Noticias de hoy Unidas Podemos se prepara para la batalla por la reforma fiscal y el PSOE espera al informe de los expertos de Hacienda y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, martes 8 de febrero de 2022

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado.

Público
El el exlíder laborista británico Jeremy Corbyn (c) la líder de Unidas Podemos Ione Belarra (2i), la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero (2d), el secretario de Economía de Podemos, Nacho Álvarez (i) y la abogada responsable de Justicia Fiscal de Oxfam Int
El el exlíder laborista británico Jeremy Corbyn (c) la líder de Unidas Podemos Ione Belarra (2i), la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero (2d), el secretario de Economía de Podemos, Nacho Álvarez (i) y la abogada responsable de Justicia Fiscal de Oxfam Intermón, Susana Ruiz (d), este lunes en Madrid. Miguel Osés / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

  • Unidas Podemos se prepara para la batalla por la reforma fiscal y el PSOE espera al informe de los expertos de Hacienda

    Miguel Muñoz
    El Gobierno tiene pendiente abordar una nueva fiscalidad como una de las grandes batallas, internas y externas, en lo que queda de legislatura. Este punto fue uno de los incluidos en el acuerdo de coalición. Hace unos días, UP registró en el Congreso sus medidas mientras que el Ministerio que lidera María Jesús Montero está pendiente de recibir propuestas técnicas.

  • Fútbol femenino: avance en derechos, pero muy lejos de la igualdad

    Núria Martínez Ribot
    El entrenador del Rayo jaleó una violación grupal porque“une al equipo y al cuerpo técnico", pero todavía no ha sido destituido. Se trata de una de las múltiples discriminaciones que sufren las jugadoras de primera división, además de la remuneración económica, la falta de atención sanitaria y de material.

  • La 'inventio' xacobea

    Marta Veiga Izaguirre (Luzes-Público)
    Rike y Nicola son dos hermanas originarias de Alemania que se proponen pasar el verano colocando monolitos y desbrozando la Vía de la Plata en el campo de trabajo de un albergue. 'Ein Sommer in Salamanca' es un telefilme del segundo canal de la televisión pública alemana de 2019, erigido en un clásico instantáneo del subgénero cinematográfico de sobremesa. 

  • Jeremy Corbyn: "Ya es hora de que los más ricos tengan que pagar más impuestos"

    Sato Díaz
    El que fuera líder del británico Labour Party desde el 2015 hasta el 2019, cuando fue derrotado por Boris Johnson en las elecciones, participaba este lunes en un acto organizado por Unidas Podemos para presentar su propuesta de reforma fiscal en el Museo Reina Sofía de Madrid: 'Tax the rich: equilibrar la balanza fiscal'.

  • Lucía Velasco: "Necesitamos una digitalización humanista que nos acompañe y nos haga la vida más fácil"

    Pablo Romero
    Para Lucía Velasco, directora del Observatorio Nacional de Tecnología y Sociedad (ONTSI) y experta en transformación digital en el ámbito laboral, es necesario que la tecnología incluya a los colectivos más vulnerables. Y cree que aun estamos a tiempo.
    • Etiquetas

    selección público