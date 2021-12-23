Estás leyendo: Yolanda Díaz cierra el acuerdo más importante de la legislatura y confirma la nueva era del diálogo social y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, viernes 24 de diciembre de 2021

Público
Público

Noticias de hoy Yolanda Díaz cierra el acuerdo más importante de la legislatura y confirma la nueva era del diálogo social y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, viernes 24 de diciembre de 2021

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces el día informado.

Público
La ministra de Trabajo y Economía Social, Yolanda Díaz, saluda al presidente de la CEOE, Antonio Garamendi. - EFE
La ministra de Trabajo y Economía Social, Yolanda Díaz, saluda al presidente de la CEOE, Antonio Garamendi. - EFE.

madrid

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público