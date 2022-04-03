Estás leyendo: Las otras amistades de Feijóo: de Marcial Dorado a los compañeros de universidad que contratan con su hermana y otras noticias destacas del fin de semana

Público
Público

Noticias del fin de semana Las otras amistades de Feijóo: de Marcial Dorado a los compañeros de universidad que contratan con su hermana y otras noticias destacas del fin de semana

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado.

Público
El contrabandista Marcial Dorado Baúlde (izquierda) y Alberto Núñez Feijóo, en un barco del primero en el verano de 1995, entre Baiona y las islas Cíes, en la ría de Vigo, en una foto publicada por 'El País'.
El contrabandista Marcial Dorado Baúlde (izquierda) y Alberto Núñez Feijóo, en un barco del primero en el verano de 1995, entre Baiona y las islas Cíes, en la ría de Vigo, en una foto publicada por 'El País'.

madrid

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público