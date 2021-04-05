Estás leyendo: Batania, el poeta de contenedores y fachadas de Madrid: "Soy antiespañol, antirracista y antifascista" y otras noticias destacadas del fin de semana

Público
Público

Noticias del fin de semana Batania, el poeta de contenedores y fachadas de Madrid: "Soy antiespañol, antirracista y antifascista" y otras noticias destacadas del fin de semana

Te proponemos cinco noticias destacadas de este fin de semana.

Batania y sus obras.
Batania y sus obras.

madrid

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público