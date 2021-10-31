Estás leyendo: Vuelve el pluriempleo y otras noticias destacadas del fin de semana

Vuelve el pluriempleo y otras noticias destacadas del fin de semana

Te proponemos cinco noticias destacadas de este fin de semana.

29/10/2021 Vuelve el pluriempleo: medio millón de precarios necesita más de un trabajo para llegar a fin de mes
El pluriempleo es una práctica más habitual entre las mujeres que entre los hombres en los últimos años. Alterfines / Pixabay

madrid

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

