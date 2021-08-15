Estás leyendo: El precio de la luz se toma un leve respiro y baja de los 90 euros/MWh este lunes, y otras noticias destacadas del fin de semana

Público
Público

Noticias de fin de semana El precio de la luz se toma un leve respiro y baja de los 90 euros/MWh este lunes, y otras noticias destacadas del fin de semana

Te proponemos repasar cinco noticias destacadas de este fin de semana.

Público
El precio de la luz se toma un respiro y este lunes baja de los 90 euros/MWh
El precio medio de la luz en el mercado mayorista se tomará un respiro este lunes, 16 de agosto, y bajará por tercer día consecutivo, hasta un precio medio de 88,92 euros el megavatio hora (MWh), frente a los 110,02 euros de este domingo...

MADRID

Actualizado:

Esta es la lista de noticias que proponemos para comenzar el día informado:

    • Etiquetas

    selección público